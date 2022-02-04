New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday filed his nomination papers for the Gorakhpur Assembly seat, from where he is contesting his first state election. He was accompanied by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh. Besides, several other party leaders and MLAs were also present on the occasion, turning it into a mage saffron event. Gorakhpur will vote in the sixth phase on March 03.Also Read - Watch: Priyanka Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav Wave At Each Other As Convoys Cross Paths In UP's Bulandshahr

Before filing the nomination papers, Yogi performed 'Rudrabhishek' at the Gorakhnath temple. The elaborate puja was performed by 11 pandits. Security arrangements for the occasion had also been beefed up with heavy barricades erected on the route to the district collectorate. Drone cameras were seen keeping a close watch on the movement of people and vehicles.

#WATCH | Accompanied by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath files nomination papers as a BJP candidate from Gorakhpur Urban Assembly constituency pic.twitter.com/BYzpDtVmlS — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 4, 2022

Yogi, who is popularly known in the region as ‘Mahant ji‘ because of him heading the famous Gorakhnath temple, has served as the Lok Sabha member five times from Gorakhpur since 1998. He will face a tough fight in his home turf since Bhim Army Chief’s Chandra Shekhar Azad ‘Ravan’ has decided to contest the UP elections from the prestigious seat. The Hindu Yuva Vahini — founded by him in 2002 — also has a considerable presence in the area.

BJP’s Stronghold in Gorakhpur

In 2017, Dr. Radha Mohan Das Agrawal of Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Congress’ Rana Rahul Singh with a margin of 60730 votes. Soon after the BJP decided to field UP CM Yogi from his bastion and party stronghold there were mixed reactions from political parties on the matter. Main opposition Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also sought to woo the sitting BJP MLA Radha Mohan Aggarwal, offering him his party ticket for the seat. For the unversed, BJP MLA Radha Mohan Agarwal has been the MLA from Gorakhpur Urban seat since 2002. Agarwal became the BJP’s candidate in 2007, 2012 and 2017 Uttar Pradesh polls from Gorakhpur Urban seat.