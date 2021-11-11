New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah, who will be on a two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh, is scheduled to hold a ‘brainstorming session’ with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, UP election in-charge and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, state general secretary Sunil Bansal and UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh in Varanasi on Friday, party sources said. During the crucial meeting ahead of the UP Assembly Elections 2022, Amit Shah will discuss the strategy for the upcoming assembly elections in the state with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and state BJP leaders.Also Read - People Want Delhi Model In Every Part of India; Confident of AAP Win in Punjab, Goa: Kejriwal

Amit Shah will tour eastern Uttar Pradesh, starting from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi. During his two-day visit to UP, the Home Minister will also participate in the Akhil Bharatiya Rajbhasha Sammelan in Varanasi. Also Read - UP Govt to Start Distributing Tablets, Smartphones Among Youth by November End: CM Yogi Adityanath

Apart from Varanasi, the Union Home Minister will visit Azamgarh, Gorakhpur and Basti where will inaugurate Sansad Khel Mahakumbh at Amar Shaheed Satyavaan Singh Sports Stadium on November 13.

BJP Kashi region unit president, Mahesh Chand Srivastava said that the party will host a meet of 650 leaders and office-bearers at the Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Trade Facilitation Centre (DDU TFC) where the Union Home Minister, state in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan and others will take part in the proposed meeting.

“Apart from 403 Assembly constituency in-charges, the in-charges of 98 district units will also take part in the meeting,” Mahesh said. Amit Shah will also lay the foundation of a university at Azamgarh, the parliamentary constituency of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, on Saturday.

CM Yogi Adityanath will reach Varanasi on Friday evening and leave for Azamgarh the next morning after attending the Akhil Bharatiya Rajbhasha Sammelan, which will be inaugurated by Shah at the DDU TFC on Saturday.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is seeking re-election in the politically significant state ahead of the 2024 General Elections. Top BJP leaders, including PM and Amit Shah have already backed Yogi Adityanath as BJP’s CM candidate for next year’s assembly elections.

Shah has also exuded confidence that his party will win comfortably more than 300-seats in the assembly polls and Yogi Adityanath will return to power. It may be noted that the BJP secured a landslide victory by winning 312 seats and 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for the 403-member assembly in 2017.