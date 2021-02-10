Amroha: An unusual case was reported on Wednesday from Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha, where a brother brutally murdered his sister to save himself from gangrape charges. According to the reports, the accused planned to implicate those who had filed a gangrape case against him, in his sister’s murder case. According to the police, there has already been a gangrape case registered against the accused and to avoid this, he conspired to kill his sister but he himself got trapped. Also Read - UP Shocker: Liquor Mafia Kills One Policeman, Injures Another in Kasganj

The police arrested the accused within 36 hours of the incident. The cops have also released the CCTV footage and are now taking a further course of action.

According to the police, the CCTV cameras installed at various points and the call details of the accused played an important role to solve the case. The cops have also gathered evidence from the cab and CDR used by the accused during the murder.

To gain sympathy and mislead the police, the accused started pretending to cry after seeing the dead body of his sister. The deceased girl, who used to work in a private bank in Noida, was an MBA student.

Reports suggest that the crime was committed on a deserted forest road between Noida-Amroha road. The accused first injured the girl by hitting her head with a brick and later strangled her.