Elderly Man In Kanpur Fires 45 Rounds On Police: After a dispute with his daughter-in-law in Kanpur, an angry father-in-law created a ruckus for 3 hours, that too over an amount of Rs 300. The man locked his wife, son, and daughter-in-law in a room and threatened to set them on fire. The terrified daughter-in-law immediately informed the police. Considering it to be a family dispute, an inspector and a few constables reached the man’s house in a jeep.Also Read - Demolitions Have to Be in Accordance With Law: Supreme Court on Plea Against 'Bulldozer Action' in UP

On seeing the police, the old man got scared and climbed onto the roof from where he started firing at the police with his licensed double-barrel gun. He fired about 45 rounds for about three hours. The inspector and two constables were injured due to the shrapnel. After 3 hours, DCP East Pramod Kumar, ACP Cantt Mrigank Shekhar Pathak, ADCP Rahul Mithai, and a force of six police stations reached the spot and handled the situation. Also Read - Kanpur Violence: Police Release Poster of 40 Accused, Appeal Citizens To Share Information

Trouble started after dispute with daughter-in-law

RK Dubey (60), a resident of Shyamnagar’s C-Block, works in the stock market. He lives in the house with his wife Kiran Dubey, elder son Siddharth, daughter-in-law Bhavna, and Divyang daughter Chandni. His younger son Rahul and daughter-in-law Jayshree live separately. Also Read - Qatar Summons Indian Envoy Hours After BJP Suspends Nupur Sharma Over Controversial Remarks

On Sunday afternoon at around 12 noon, RK Dubey got into a dispute with his daughter-in-law over giving Rs 300 for electricity bill. After this, the old man lost his temper. He locked the wife and son, who came to the rescue, along with the daughter-in-law, in a room, shouting that he will burn the whole house by setting it on fire.

Daughter-in-law calls the police

The daughter-in-law Bhavna, who was locked in the room, immediately called the police and asked them to save the family from her father-in-law. When Chakeri police reached the house, it made the man even more furious. He shouted, “I myself am harassed and you guys have come to my house to catch me.” After this, he went inside and brought a double-barrel gun and opened fire on the policemen standing at the gate. Inspector Vineet Tyagi and two constables were injured due to the shrapnel. After this, the policemen ran away to a safe distance from there.

Information given to senior officers

Chakeri police immediately informed the senior officers about the firing incident. DCP East Pramod Kumar, ACP Mrigank Shekhar Pathak, and ADCP Rahul reached the spot along with the force. Even after this, the man did not stop and kept on firing at every cop he saw.

Fired 45 rounds

Dubey fired 40 to 45 rounds at the police in about 3 hours. DCP East tried to convince the elderly by talking with the help of a loudspeaker. The old man told the DCP, “How did the police inspector come to my house. Until he is suspended, the firing will continue.” After this, the DCP ordered that a typed suspension letter is shown to the elderly. The letter was sent on his WhatsApp number. It was only after that he stopped firing. After this the police team caught him.

Double barrel gun, 45 empty shells, 60 live cartridges found

After taking RK Dubey into custody, the police seized his licensed double-barrel gun. On investigation, about 45 empty shells and more than 60 live cartridges were found on the roof. The son and daughter-in-law told that RK Dubey also has a revolver. The police searched the entire house, but the revolver was not found. Police are now trying to recover the revolver as well.

Dispute with elder son and daughter-in-law going on for three months

Accused RK Dubey told the police, “Elder son Siddharth’s wife Bhavna harasses me. Repeatedly demands money. Her family members also harass me. Three months ago I had complained to the police, but no action was taken against her.”