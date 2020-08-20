New Delhi: A 25-year-old woman was found murdered in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra. Her body was recovered after her family lodged a complaint that she was missing. A suspect has been taken into custody. Also Read - UP News: Bus With Passengers on Board 'Hijacked' by Group of Recovery Agents in Agra

The woman was pursuing medicine at Agra's S.N. Medical College. Her brother had filed a complaint against one Vivek Tiwari for abducting his sister at the local M.M. Gate police station.

Tiwari was then taken into custody at Urai. He has been brought to Agra for further investigation.

Prima facie it appeared that the victim’s head had been hit by some heavy object, police said. Her sports shoes were also found lying around the murder scene.

The officials said several teams had been constituted late Wednesday evening to crack the case. Since then, a number of crucial pieces of evidence against the accused were found.

Her parents from Delhi reached Agra late Wednesday evening.

According to reports, the accused Tiwari was one year senior to the victim and was pressuring her to marry him for the past one year.