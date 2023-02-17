Home

Another Leopard Seen At Ghaziabad Court Complex Again, Bar Association Calls Strike

The scare comes barely 10 days after one leopard had strayed into the court complex and attacked and injured nearly 10 people. However, the big cat was caught after a four-hour operation.

However, the forest department denied the presence of any leopard in the court complex.

Leopard At Ghaziabad Court Complex: The lawyers at the district court in Ghaziabad abstained from work on Thursday after reports emerged that a leopard had entered the court complex. However, the forest department denied the presence of any leopard in the court complex.

Leopard At Ghaziabad Court Complex: Watch Video

The rumour this time apparently spread after CCTV footage surfaced showing an animal inside the campus of IMT college which is adjoining the district court. The Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Manish Singh told PTI that no animal had entered the court complex.

“No leopard entered the premises of the district court. The animal, which was seen in the video, was a common cat,” Singh said.

Lawyers decided to abstain from work after a decision was taken by the district bar council of Ghaziabad. All the gates of the court complex were closed, former bar council president Nahar Singh Yadav claimed.

“Even after the confirmation from the forest department that no leopard had entered the court complex, we deployed ample police force as a precautionary measure,” Additional Commissioner of Police, Kavingar area Abhishek Srivastav said.

As per the lawyers, the leopard, suspected to have entered the District Court premises on Wednesday, was seen on Thursday morning in a CCTV footage.

On February 8, a leopard that entered the premises of the same court attacked three persons — a lawyer, a cobbler and a police constable, near the old building complex.

