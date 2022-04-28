Varanasi/Uttar Pradesh: A day after Banaras Hindu University’s (BHU) vice chancellor Sudhir K Jain attended an niftar party hosted by teachers and students of women’s college, anti-Brahmin slogans emerged on the walls of the varsity. The walls of the BHU were painted in black and red ink with slogans like “Brahmin teri kabra khudegi, BHU ki dharti pe”; “Kashmir to jhaaki hai, pura bharat baki hai”. Reports claimed that the members of Bhagat Singh Chhatra Morcha have allegedly written the slogans. Meanwhile, heavy security has been deployed outside the varsity to avoid any untoward incident.Also Read - Muslim Family Play Hosts, Offer Their Home For Hindu Girl’s Wedding In Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh

A group of students from Banaras Hindu University (BHU) burnt the effigy of the Vice-Chancellor outside his residence on Wednesday night after the iftar party. “VC is trying to impose a new tradition. This has never happened before in the university. He is trying to politicise the entire situation,” said a university student, Shubham. The agitated students alleged that the country is moving towards a Uniform Civil Code but the VC is trying to indulge in appeasement politics here. They raised slogans in front of the VC’s residence on the campus, saying that this is against the culture of the university. Also Read - No Tu Tu Main Main In UP, No Place For Riots: CM Yogi Adityanath Over Ram Navami Violence “I am here at this university for the last five years, no such party was held earlier. The VC held a press conference to announce this and said that the university is holding an Iftar party for the last many years whereas this is the first time any such event was held here. We strongly condemn this decision,” added Shubham. Another student, Ashirvaad Dubey alleged that the VC chose Mahila Mahavidyalaya to organise the event so that he could polarise the women students and create a divide with his anti-Hindu mindset. “The VC has no time to listen to the problems of students but he has time for Iftar party. The earlier VC GC Tripathi used to provide ‘Phalahar (fruits)’ during the Navaratri fasts. The new VC not only discouraged that practice but he’s now trying to impose this new tradition. This is an anti-Hindu initiative, and we condemn this. If the VC needs to have Iftar, he can go to AMU or Jamia, he’s not wanted right here,” he stated. Speaking to The Indian Express, a BHU official said that only a handful of students attended the protest. “These are students who are looking for publicity and are opportunists. They have no ideology. They are doing some diploma course from the varsity and their only objective is to ruin the peaceful atmosphere in the varsity,” the official added.

For those who aren't aware, Vice-Chancellors in the past have also attended #iftar organized in the campus. Here are some pictures: Prof. Lal ji Singh in 2013

Prof. Vinay Singh in 2014 (Officiating Registrar)

Prof. D. P. Singh in 2010 pic.twitter.com/iar1GeDwKH — Chander Shekher Gwari (@CSGwari) April 28, 2022

10. Clarifying the V-C’s action, Chander Shekher Gwari tweeted 3 pictures and said,”There shouldn’t be any confusion or misinformation about 2 things:- Iftar wasn’t organized by Vice-Chancellor Prof. Sudhir K Jain. Students & teachers invited him & he attended as head of BHU fraternity. 2. Tradition of organizing iftar in BHU dates back to over 2 decades.”