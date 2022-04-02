Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has re-established the Anti-Romeo squad across the state for women’s security from the first day of Navratri. Addressing officials of Team 9 on Friday, Adityanath said that anti-Romeo squads should be activated at every school and college to check eve-teasing. Team 9 is a group of bureaucrats that takes direction from the Chief Minister on a daily basis.Also Read - Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Stops Convoy to Make Way For Ambulance

Anti-Romeo squads were formed soon after Yogi Adityanath assumed the office of the chief minister in Uttar Pradesh in 2017. Dressed in plain clothes, sleuths are generally deployed at public places like colleges, shopping malls, markets, parks, bus stands, railway stations and schools to “protect” women. Also Read - 'Bulldozer Baba' Swings Into Action: Sonbhadra DM, Ghaziabad SSP Suspended on Corruption Charges

Adityanath further said that patrolling should be increased in market places and crowded areas as well and also directed to set up over 3,000 pink booths in all the 75 districts for the safety of women. Also Read - CM Yogi Adityanath Directs All Selection Boards to Provide 10,000 Govt Jobs in 100 Days

Notably, the formation of anti-Romeo squads was one of the BJP’s key promises during the election campaign to provide security to women. The party had said that anti-romeo dals (squads) would be created near colleges and schools to protect the honour of women.

At the meeting with Team 9, Adityanath also said that the women constables should establish contact with women in rural areas and keep them informed about various welfare schemes being run by the government for them.

Anti-Romeo squads: Mission Shakti

Under the banner of Mission Shakti, the government had undertaken the task of reaching out to schools and colleges to engage with students on issues of safety. Under the mission, pink patrol scooters and pink cars were also introduced. Pink police check posts also came up. However, after an initial flurry of activity, neither the scooters nor the jeeps were seen, while the booths mostly remained locked.

This time the state’s police force has been given the target of setting its goals for 100 days, six months, one year and five years. The special focus of these targets is the safety of women, and a zero-toleration policy against corruption.