Lucknow: If you are eligible to get funds from the government to build a toilet at your home, you can now directly get cash into your account for the same.

Under the central government's Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) Scheme, you can now get a Direct Benefit Transfer for constructing a toilet. This scheme has introduced the facility to apply for a "shauchalay" online for beneficiaries who have still not received the benefits under this scheme.

All citizens who get left out in the survey are mentioned in the government's record of Left Out Beneficiaries and can apply for the benefit via the virtual mode. All the districts will be asked to verify the claims of the applicants and those found eligible will be given Rs. 12000 for constructing a toilet.

The selection of SBM-G beneficiaries is based on these five criteria: a woman must be heading the household where a toilet needs to be built or a marginal farmer, the head could be a widow, or belong to the SC and/or BPL categories.

In additional development related to the scheme, government has also offered to pay a maximum of Rs. 5,000 for renovation of the toilets to those who apply online. The fund will be used for the repair of underground fittings only. This online facility was introduced in UP around a month ago.

These developments come under the second phase of SBM-G through Open Defecation Free (Sustainability) and ODF + schemes. At least 4723 villages have been identified for the implementation of the programme in 2022-23 in Uttar Pradesh alone.