New Delhi: An Army Major allegedly cut his wife's finger over dowry payment in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district. The Major's wife, who is in her early 30s, reportedly approached police with the finger injury and alleged that her husband "mentally and physically" abused her ever since they got married in 2014 when they got married.

The accused Major is posted with the Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers at 510 Army Base in Meerut, Chandrakant Meena, Meerut Additional Superintendent of Police, said, news agency IANS reported.

The couple have a five-year-old son. Police said orders have been issued to book the accused Army Major for domestic abuse and press dowry harassment charges as well.

DS Rawat, Station House Officer at Sadar Bazaar police station, Meerut, said that an FIR has already been lodged in the matter. He, however, refused to divulge the IPC sections under which the accused has been booked. Further probe is underway, he added.

The complainant, whose father is a retired Indian Navy officer, has shared video clips of her ordeal with people in the hospital where she went after the injury. The woman’s father has written a letter to the President demanding strict action against the accused. “The police initially advised me not to file a case in the matter. Instead of lodging an FIR, cops persuaded us to reach a compromise with the accused,” he told reporters.