Noida: Nearly 70 people have been arrested for smuggling liquor from Delhi to Uttar Pradesh in the current financial year due to heavy discounts being offered on booze in the national capital, an excise official said. The excise officials have seized over 10,000 litres of illicit liquor and impounded more than 20 vehicles, mostly two-wheelers and private cars, since April 1, they said.Also Read - Trouble Mounts For Satyendar Jain: Delhi Minister's ED Custody Extended Till June 13

Gautam Buddh Nagar’s Excise Officer Rakesh Bahadur Singh said that there has been a spike in cases of people bringing liquor from Delhi to UP through Noida since the new excise policy under which liquor prices have come down almost by half. Delhi’s new excise policy was implemented in November, 2021. “The activity dents Uttar Pradesh’s revenue earnings and causes loss to the state’s exchequer,” Singh told PTI. Also Read - Drinks Break After 10 Overs to Combat Scorching Heat in Delhi - Report

68 arrested, 62 jailed from April to June

From April 1 to June 7, 68 people have been arrested while smuggling liquor from Delhi to UP through the porous borders in Noida’s Sector 14A, Ashok Nagar, Kondli, Jhandupura and Kalindi Kunj, he said. During the period, 10,056 litres of alcohol, including India-made foreign liquor and country-made brands, was seized while 23 vehicles, including mostly two-wheelers and cars, were impounded, the officer said. “Of these 68 people, 62 were jailed while the remaining six were acquitted,” Singh said, adding that the UP Excise Department is “very clear” that action has to be taken against those indulging in interstate smuggling. Also Read - Salman Khan Threat Letter Update: Mumbai Police Questions Jailed Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi In Delhi

Here are 5 more points to know for this story: