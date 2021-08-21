Noida: The Aqua Line rail service in Noida will resume for riders for Sundays too from August 22, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) said on Friday. This came after the Uttar Pradesh government lifted the Covid-19 curfew on Sundays with effect from August 22. The NMRC also announced that the metro trains between Noida and Greater Noida will not skip stations during weekends.Also Read - Resistance Forces Recapture 3 Districts From Taliban Control in Afghanistan, Many Insurgents Killed: Reports

“Weekend curfew has been lifted by the UP government on Sundays as well. Accordingly, the NMRC has decided to resume the metro rail service on every Sunday. This change will be effective from August 22 (Sunday) onwards,” NMRC managing director Ritu Maheshwari said.

Here’s what riders should note:

The services for passengers will be available from 6 am to 10 pm from Monday to Saturday.

The services on Sundays will begin from 8 am and continue till 10 pm.

“The trains will run at an interval of 10 minutes during peak hours (8 am to 11 am and 5 pm to 8 pm) and 15 minutes during non-peak hours from Monday to Friday,” Maheshwari said.

“Metro train services on Saturdays and Sundays will be available at an interval of 15 minutes throughout the day without skipping of stations,’ she said.

Notably, NMRC operates “fast trains’ during peak hours on weekdays that skip some stations with low average ridership in order to save time of commuters travelling between Noida and Greater Noida. However, the decision has attracted continued criticism and protests by residents of the twin towns adjoining Delhi who have demanded that public transport be stopped at every station.