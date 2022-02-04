Lucknow: Fresh details have emerged in the case of the attack on Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi that reveal the motive of the accused. Owaisi will get Z-category security with CRPF commandos protecting him round-the-clock, sources said earlier. This comes a day after shots were fired at the prominent Muslim leader’s car in western Uttar Pradesh.Also Read - Asaduddin Owaisi Accorded With Z Category Security With Immediate Effect: Report

In an exclusive interview with Zee News Uttar Pradesh Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar gave details about the attack on Owaisi. The UP ADG told Zee that police have recovered the weapon used in the attack and an Alto car. He earlier said one person involved in the episode was arrested and a pistol seized from him.

Speaking to Zee, Prashant Kumar said that the two men attacked Owaisi because of comments that their hurt religious sentiments and due to his inflammatory speech about Ayodhya's Ram temple.

The police also said multiple teams are investigating the case. An inspector general of the Meerut zone was rushed in to supervise the probe.

Further, the interrogation of one of the accused – Sachin – revealed that he was the one who fired at Owaisi. Sachin’s interrogation revealed that he used to listen to each and every speech of Owaisi.

According to police officials, the two accused were also present in Owaisi’s meeting in Meerut. While returning from Meerut, the accused found an opportunity to Owaisi when vehicles stopped at the toll and fired at him.

According to police sources, both the accused were stalking Owaisi for the past several days and used to attend his public meeting. Sources added that the two were likely waiting for an opportunity to attack Owaisi but didn’t get the chance earlier.

Police sources said the attack was well planned and not impromptu.

Both the accused were angry at Owaisi and his brother for their comments and felt that they were playing with their faith.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief’s car came under attack in Hapur while he was returning to Delhi after attending election-related events in western Uttar Pradesh on Thursday evening, a week before assembly polls begin in the state. No one was injured in the incident.