Lucknow: Four rounds of bullets were fired at the vehicle of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, February 3 . Speaking to news agency ANI, the Hyderabad Member of Parliament (MP) said, "I was leaving for Delhi after a poll event in Kithaur, Meerut, in Uttar Pradesh. Three to four rounds of bullets were fired upon my vehicle by two people near Chhajarsi toll plaza. They were a total of 3-4 people. Tyres of my vehicle were punctured. I left in another vehicle."

The incident is said to have taken place around 5.30 pm as his vehicle slowed down near the toll plaza. The AIMIM chief later took to Twitter and wrote, "My car was fired at the Chhajarsi toll gate some time ago. 4 rounds were fired. There were 3-4 people, all of them ran away and left the weapons there. My car got punctured, but I got out in another car and left. We are all safe. Alhamdulillah."

कुछ देर पहले छिजारसी टोल गेट पर मेरी गाड़ी पर गोलियाँ चलाई गयी। 4 राउंड फ़ायर हुए। 3-4 लोग थे, सब के सब भाग गए और हथियार वहीं छोड़ गए। मेरी गाड़ी पंक्चर हो गयी, लेकिन मैं दूसरी गाड़ी में बैठ कर वहाँ से निकल गया। हम सब महफ़ूज़ हैं। अलहमदु’लिलाह। pic.twitter.com/Q55qJbYRih — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) February 3, 2022

The MP has sought an independent probe into the incident and said that he will be writing to the Election Commission. “I request the Election Commission to order an independent inquiry into this shooting incident. It is the responsibility of the UP government and the Modi government to conduct an independent inquiry. I will also meet the Lok Sabha Speaker on this matter,” said Owaisi in Delhi.

Within hours of the incident, Superintendent of Police (Hapur) said that one person has been apprehended. “He’s being questioned, and a weapon was recovered from him. His accomplice managed to flee, search operation is underway for him. We’ll update you when more facts come to the fore. Nobody was injured so far. We are checking the CCTV footage.”

Asaduddin Owaisi Speaks to Zee News After The Attack. Watch: