Home

Uttar Pradesh

Elephant Rama Brought To Wildlife SOS Shows Tragic, Brutal Abuse These Majestic Animals Are Subjected To

Elephant Rama Brought To Wildlife SOS Shows Tragic, Brutal Abuse These Majestic Animals Are Subjected To

The ‘Makhna’ elephant, approximately 25 years old, has been subjected to harsh and exploitative conditions of street begging and participation in wedding processions.

Clockwise from top: Elephant Rama prior to his arrival at the Wildlife SOS Elephant Hospital for treatment, (2) The veterinarian carrying out an X-ray of the spine, (3) The elephant enjoying a fruit feast after his arrival, amidst the lush natural environment of the Wildlife SOS elephant hospital campus, (4) The elephant's chains being carefully removed to reduce pain just before treatment.

Rama The Elephant: A male Asian elephant, estimated to be around 25 years old, has been brought to the Wildlife SOS Elephant Hospital Campus in Mathura by his owner. Recognising the urgent need for medical attention, the owner approached the Mathura Forest Department, who, in turn, recommended that the elephant be treated at the Wildlife SOS Elephant Hospital.

Trending Now

The ‘Makhna’ elephant, approximately 25 years old, has been subjected to harsh and exploitative conditions of street begging and participation in wedding processions. A thorough health examination conducted at the Wildlife SOS Elephant Hospital Campus has unveiled a disheartening state of affairs for the pachyderm. The elephant’s physical condition is characterised by extreme emaciation and dehydration, corneal opacity in both eyes, ear notches stemming from the use of bull-hooks, and multiple persistent, septic wounds attributed to the application of spiked hobbles. Thermal imaging of the pachyderm’s hind and forelimbs has unveiled generalised swelling, chronic abscesses, and overgrown toenails on all four limbs.

You may like to read

Made to carry heavy loads, the young elephant has suffered multiple fractures on the dorsal spine, as confirmed by an X-ray report. This highlights the misconception that elephants can bear heavy burdens without suffering harm. Elephants used for begging or entertainment are often tied with heavy saddles that alter their gait, inflict pain, and result in spinal protrusions.

The elephant is now under the vigilant care and supervision of the NGO’s veterinary team, where he is receiving much-needed rest, hydration, and oral medication to alleviate his pain and expedite his healing.

Dr. S Ilayaraja, Deputy Director-Veterinary Services, Wildlife SOS, said, “The elephant’s condition calls for immediate and comprehensive attention to minimise the chances of any untoward prognosis. As a preliminary measure, the elephant has been provided with essential hydration through the provision of water and salt. Additionally, the elephant is receiving oral supplements aimed at alleviating pain and discomfort. These initial steps are part of a broader strategy to facilitate the healing process and ensure the well-being of the animal.”

Kartick Satyanarayan, CEO & Co-founder of Wildlife SOS, said, “The condition of this elephant underscores the urgency of providing long-term intensive veterinary treatment and care for the elephants used for begging and in processions. It also emphasises the urgent need to implement mandatory bi-annual inspections and veterinary certificates of health for elephants in captivity.”

Geeta Seshamani, Co-founder and Secretary, Wildlife SOS, said, “The sight of this elephant’s suffering is profoundly moving, exemplary of the immense physical and emotional duress he must have endured. Wildlife SOS is committed to raise awareness about the need for protection and welfare of the majestic elephants of India.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Uttar Pradesh News on India.com.