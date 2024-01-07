Home

ASP Booked For Rape, Forced Abortion, Criminal Intimidation By Uttar Pradesh Police

The victim claimed she has evidence to prove all her allegations.

An investigation has been launched into the case. (Representational image)

Uttar Pradesh Crime: The Uttar Pradesh police have booked a senior police officer, said to be of the rank of Additional Superintendent Of Police (ASP) for allegedly repeated rape, forced abortion, and criminal intimidation of a 23-year-old woman, said the officials on Sunday. The woman also accused the Additional Superintendent Of Police of recording her private videos and using them to threaten her, the sources said.

The victim, a UPSC aspirant, claimed she has evidence to prove all her allegations and has demanded the suspension of the ASP, police sources said.

The officials said that the woman had been demanding police action in the matter for the past three months and a case was lodged after the woman shared the incident on social media.

The complainant alleged that the accused ASP Rahul Srivastava, posted in the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), allegedly sexually abused her for several years and forcibly got her abortion done when she became pregnant in April 2023.

Sudhir Awasthi, the SHO of Gomtinagar Vistar Police Station said that the ASP’s wife Manini Srivastava, and his four friends have also been booked in the case that was lodged on Saturday based on the victim’s complaint.

The accused have been booked under Sections 376 (punishment for rape), 313 (causing miscarriage without woman’s consent), and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the SHO said.

The victim alleged that she came in contact with Rahul Srivastava about five years ago while preparing for the UPSC civil service examination, said the police sources.

An investigation has been launched into the case and further legal action will be taken based on the evidence, said SHO Sudhir Awasthi.

(With PTI inputs)

