Mumbai: With five state Assembly polls, including heavyweight Uttar Pradesh, round the corner, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday addressed a press conference, where he announced his party's alliance with the Samajwadi Party in UP. "In Uttar Pradesh, we are going to contest elections with Samajwadi Party and other smaller parties," Sharad Pawar said.

Earlier today, UP minister Swami Prasad Maurya resigned from his post and joined the Samajwadi Party. Reacting to Maurya's decision to join hands with Akhilesh Yadav, Sharad Yadav said, "13 MLAs are going to join Samajwadi Party (SP)." The NCP chief further said that the communal polarisation is being done in Uttar Pradesh ahead of assembly elections. "The people of UP will give a befitting reply to this," he added.

Key Points: