Mumbai: With five state Assembly polls, including heavyweight Uttar Pradesh, round the corner, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday addressed a press conference, where he announced his party's alliance with the Samajwadi Party in UP. "In Uttar Pradesh, we are going to contest elections with Samajwadi Party and other smaller parties," Sharad Pawar said.
Earlier today, UP minister Swami Prasad Maurya resigned from his post and joined the Samajwadi Party. Reacting to Maurya's decision to join hands with Akhilesh Yadav, Sharad Yadav said, "13 MLAs are going to join Samajwadi Party (SP)." The NCP chief further said that the communal polarisation is being done in Uttar Pradesh ahead of assembly elections. "The people of UP will give a befitting reply to this," he added.
Key Points:
- In Uttar Pradesh, we are going to contest elections with Samajwadi Party and other smaller parties: NCP Chief Sharad Pawar
- The people of Uttar Pradesh are looking for change. We will surely see the change in the State: NCP Chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai
- Communal polarisation is being done in Uttar Pradesh, ahead of Assembly elections. The people of UP will give a befitting reply to this: NCP Chief Sharad Pawar
- Elections in Uttar Pradesh will take places in seven phases from February 10 to March 7.
- NCP is in talks with Congress and Trinamool Congress for an alliance for Goa Assembly elections: NCP Chief Sharad Pawar said in Mumbai
- The NCP is already in alliance with the Congress and Shiv Sena in Maharashtra.
- Goa will go to polls in single phase on February 14
- In 2017, the Congress had emerged the largest party by winning 17 of 40 seats. The BJP came the second with just 13 seats. However, the saffron party managed to secure support from other smaller parties and independent candidates and form the government.