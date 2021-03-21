Gonda: As many as 18 cooking gas cylinders exploded in an illegal refilling shop in Umri Begumganj police circle on Sunday. Due to the massive explosion, roof of the shop was blown off and nearby shops had to be evacuated immediately. Meanwhile, a video of the blast where the cylinders can be heard exploding one after another has gone viral on social media. Also Read - Fire Breaks Out at Ambience Mall in Delhi Due to Short Circuit From Air Conditioner

Police and fire department teams were rushed in to control the fire. It took more than three hours to bring the situation under control. A nearby mobile shop was also engulfed in the fire, while goods were also damaged in three shops. Also Read - Fire Breaks Out at Plastic Factory In Ahmedabad, 36 Fire Tenders Rush To Spot

LPG #cylinder blasts at illegal refilling shop in #GondaPoliceInNews Watch Video of Blast pic.twitter.com/4AaI2rJlVb — Sandeep Seth (@sandipseth) March 21, 2021

As per reports, the illegal refilling shop was run by one Babu and 40 cylinders were kept there. The cylinders exploded during refilling. Those working in the shop fled as soon as one cylinder exploded.

The police has sealed the area and the route has also been diverted. Circle Officer, Mahavir Singh, said that their priority was to ensure the safety in the area. He said that matter would be investigated and those responsible would be brought to book.

District supply officer V.K. Mahan said that gas cylinders were being illegally refilled in the shop which led to the explosion.

(With IANS inputs)