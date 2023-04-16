Home

Atiq Ahmed Killing: UP Government Suspends Internet in Prayagraj, Police Intensifies Security | 10 Facts

The brothers, both jailed in Prayagraj, were in handcuffs when they were killed in full view of camera crews around 10 pm.

Lucknow: In a dramatic turn of events, Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad (60) and his brother Ashraf were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists in the middle of a media interaction on Saturday night. UP police personnel were escorting them to a medical college for a checkup.

The brothers, both jailed in Prayagraj, were in handcuffs when they were killed in full view of camera crews around 10 pm. The horrifying visuals were circulated widely on social media platforms and television channels. The last rites of Ahmad’s son Asad, who was gunned down in a police encounter in Jhansi on April 13, were performed here just hours before the shooting.

Atiq Ahmed Killing: Here Are 10 Key Updates

The Uttar Police on Sunday intensified patrolling in Prayagraj’s Chakiya area where gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad’s house is located. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been holding a slew of meeting with top police officers ever since the incident took place. According to the reports, the government has submitted a report to the Home Ministry regarding yesterday’s incident after a high-level meeting between Sanjay Prasad, the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) and the Chief Minister, along with other top officials of the UP Police. Security across the state has been beefed up, a day after Atiq and his brother Ashraf were shot dead at point-blank range. Prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) have been issued in all districts of Uttar Pradesh to prevent any untoward incident. Internet services remain shut in Prayagraj district as part of the security measures. Commissioner of Police, Prayagraj, Ramit Sharma had on Saturday said the three assailants, who were arrested immediately after the incident, had joined the group of media persons who were trying to get sound bites from Ahmad and Ashraf. SHO of Dhoomanganj police station, Rajesh Kumar Maurya said the case has been registered against Lavlesh Tiwari (a resident of Banda), Mohit alias Sunny (Hamirpur) and Arun Maurya (Kasganj). The case has been registered under sections 302 (punishment for murder), 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC, Arms Act and Criminal Law Amendment Act. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has formed a three-member judicial commission to probe the killing of Ahmad and his brother. The brothers, both jailed in Prayagraj, were in handcuffs when they were killed in full view of camera crews around 10 pm on Saturday. The horrifying visuals were circulated widely on social media platforms and television channels. Video footage showed a man thrusting a gun at Ahmad’s head as he talks to reporters and the former Samajwadi Party (SP) MP collapsing. The footage also showed the three assailants firing at the brothers even after they had fallen. The bullet-riddled bodies of Ahmad and Ashraf were taken away from the spot as tension gripped the area after the sensational killings. In 2006, Ahmad and his aides abducted Umesh Pal and forced him to give a statement in court in their favour. Umesh Pal had got a complaint registered in this regard.

