Arun Maurya, Sunny Singh and Lovelesh Tiwari: Who Are The 3 Shooters That Killed Atiq Ahmed?

Arun Maurya, Sunny Singh and Lovelesh Tiwari have been arrested by police for killing Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf.

Three accused - Lovelesh Tiwari (L), Arun Maurya and Sunny Purane (R) - have been identified as the shooters who opened fire on Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf.

New Delhi: “It’s because of you (media) that I am safe,” gangster Atiq Ahmed on April 12 said while he was being taken to Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj from Gujarat’s Sabarmati jail. As fate would have it, Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf – the two accused in Umesh Pal murder case – were shot dead live on TV on Saturday night. Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf Ahmed, both in handcuffs, were under police escort and talking to reporters when they were gunned down in a matter of seconds. One journalist was also injured during the shooting.

Three accused – Arun Maurya, Sunny Singh and Lovelesh Tiwari – have been identified as the shooters who opened fire on Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf. Police have arrested the three accused who posed as mediapersons before gunning down the gangster and his brother.

Lovelesh Tiwari

Lovelesh Tiwari is a resident of Kotwali in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda district. Tiwari’s Facebook profile described him as a member of Bajrang Dal in Banda unit. However, Bajrang Dal’s district unit president Ankit Pandey said he was not part of the organisation. “He was not part of the organisation and Bajrang Dal does not support his act of violence,” Pandey was quoted as saying in a report by Times of India.

Tiwari’s mother said her son – who has now been arrested by police in the killing of Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf – her son was “deeply religious”. “Pata nahi uske naseeb mein kya likha tha (Don’t know what what’s written in his destiny. He was deeply religious and would visit temples regularly for darshans. We have not talked to him since he left the house. His phone was also switched off,” Tiwari’s mother told media.

#WATCH | Banda, UP: “Pata nahi uske naseeb mein kya likha tha” says Asha, mother of accused Lovelesh Tiwari, one of the shooters who killed Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf yesterday in Prayagraj pic.twitter.com/QUsuJWzCVe — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2023

Yagya Tiwari, father of shooter Lovelesh Tiwari, said his son was a “drug addict”. “We have no information about how he reached there and we didn’t mean anything to him. He is a drug addict. We don’t know anything about him,” Yagya Tiwari said.

#WATCH | UP: …We have no information about how he reached there and we didn’t mean anything to him…He is a drug addict…We don’t know anything about him…: Yagya Tiwari, father of shooter Lovelesh Tiwari who shot gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf pic.twitter.com/ClmtzkKL9k — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2023

Sunny Singh

23-year-old Sunny Singh is believed to be a history-sheeter. Around 17 criminal cases were registered against him. In 2016, Sunny was reportedly involved in a theft case at Kurara Police Station. Sunny Singh’s name had reportedly been listed at number 13 in the list of history-sheeters at Kurara Police Station.

“He used to wander around and did no work. We live separately and don’t know how he became a criminal. We have no idea about the incident,” Pintu Singh, Sunny’s brother, was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Arun Maurya

18-year-old Arun Maurya hails from Kadarwali village in Kasganj. Several media reports claimed Arun Maurya’s parents died when he was young. He reportedly left village when he was 10-11 years old. Maurya’s uncle and aunt, who reside in the village, said they were unaware about the whereabouts about their nephew.

“I do not know about the whereabouts of Arun who has his land share after the death of his father. I am not aware of any crime committed by Arun,” Maurya’s aunt Laxmi told media.

