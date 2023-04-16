Home

Atiq Ahmed Shot Dead: Section 144 Imposed in All 75 Districts of Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday imposed Section 144 of CrPC in all the districts of the state. This comes after jailed gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were shot dead by unidentified assailants while they were being escorted by police to a medical college here on Saturday night.

The chief minister has also directed authorities to conduct special monitoring in sensitive areas across the state. Police have also been instructed to carry out flag marches in all districts. CM Yogi has constituted a three-member judicial commission to probe killing of ex-MP Atiq Ahmad, brother Ashraf.

