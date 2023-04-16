Home

Uttar Pradesh

Atiq Ahmed Shot Dead: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Calls High-level Meeting, Summons Top Cops

A senior police officer said three people have been arrested in connection with the incident, which occurred just two days after Ahmad's son was gunned down in a police encounter in Jhansi.

Lucknow: Moments after gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were shot dead by unidentified assailants in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has called a high-level meeting at his official residence. According to the reports, CM Yogi has summoned DGP, DGP (Law and Order), STF chief and ACS (Home).

A senior police officer said three people have been arrested in connection with the incident, which occurred just two days after Ahmad’s son was gunned down in a police encounter in Jhansi. The shooting that occurred around 10 pm was caught on camera as mediapersons were following the duo who were being escorted to the hospital by police for a medical checkup.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Moment when Mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead while interacting with media. (Warning: Disturbing Visuals) pic.twitter.com/xCmf0kOfcQ — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2023

At least two people, who posed as mediapersons, were seen firing from a close range at Ahmad and his brother who fell to the ground. Police soon overpowered the assailants.

The bullet-riddled bodies of Ahmad and Ashraf were taken away from the spot as tension gripped the area after the sensational killings.

“We are looking into the incident. It is too early to say anything. We are yet to question the arrested men,” a police officer said. Ahmad, a former Samajwadi Party (SP) MP, and his brother Ashraf were brought here for a court hearing in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case.

Ahmad’s son Asad and one of his accomplices were killed in a police encounter in Jhansi on April 13.

Their last rites were performed earlier in the day.

Their last rites were performed earlier in the day.