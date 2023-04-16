Home

Uttar Pradesh

Atiq Ahmed Shot Dead: UP Govt Suspends Internet in Prayagraj, Imposes Section 144

At least three people, who posed as mediapersons, were seen firing from a close range at Ahmad (60) and Ashraf, who fell to the ground. Police soon overpowered the assailants.

Atiq Ahmed Shot Dead: In a precautionary measure and with an aim to maintain the law and order situation in the state, the Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday imposed section 144 in Prayagraj where jailed gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were shot dead by unidentified assailants.

According to the reports, internet services have also been suspended in Prayagraj.

Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were shot dead by unidentified assailants while they were being escorted by police to a medical college here on Saturday night.

The shooting that occurred around 10 pm was caught on camera as mediapersons were following the handcuffed duo, who were being taken to the hospital by police for a medical checkup.

A senior police officer said three people have been arrested in connection with the incident, which occurred just two days after Ahmad’s son Asad was gunned down in a police encounter in Jhansi. Asad’s last rites were performed here earlier in the day.

The bullet-riddled bodies of Ahmad and Ashraf were taken away from the spot as tension gripped the area after the sensational killings.

“We are looking into the incident. It is too early to say anything. We are yet to question the arrested men,” a police officer said.

Reacting to the incident, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi: “Crime has reached its peak in Uttar Pradesh and the criminals are unfazed. When someone can be shot dead amidst a police cordon, then what about the safety of the general public? An atmosphere of fear is being created among the public due to this and it seems that some people are deliberately creating such an atmosphere.”

