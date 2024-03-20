Home

Attention Noida Consumers: Water Tariff To Increase By 10% From April 1, Here’s How Much You Will Pay Per Month

Water Tariff In Greater Noida To Increase By 10% From April 1.

Noida and Greater Noida Water Tariff To Increase News: Attention Greater Noida consumers, water tariff in the city will increase by 10% from April 1, 2024. Notably, the water tariff will increase for all kinds of consumers, including residential, group housing, institutional, industrial and commercial.

According to Greater Noida authority, the water tariff has been increased to collect more revenue and spend it on improving supply infrastructure and the quality of water supplied.

One of the officials told HT that the water tariff has been increased keeping in mind the interests of consumers and also to ensure that the hike does not trouble citizens.

After the new tariff hike, consumers who own a plot of up to 60 square metres (sqm) will pay Rs 173 per month and those who have a plot between 61-120 sqm will have to pay Rs 286 a month.

The residents who have plots between 121-200 sqm will have to pay Rs 516 per month and those with plots of 201-350 sqm, will pay monthly charge of Rs 856.

The residents with plots of size 351-500 sqm will pay Rs 1,141 per month and the owners of plots of 501-1,000 sqm will pay Rs 1,714 a month and owners of plots of 1,001-1,100 sqm will pay Rs 1,999 a month.

People in institutional, industrial or commercial plots of 100 sqm to 61 acres will have to pay a monthly charge in the range Rs 150-72,757 and the owners of group housing plots of 1,000 sqm to 10 acres will have to pay a minimum of Rs 7,500 to a maximum Rs 1,79,748 a month.

