Air Pollution: Amidst rising air pollution in the twin cities of Noida and Ghaziabad, the UP Pollution Control Board has directed the Developers in Noida and Ghaziabad to get themselves registered on the government portal for environment compliance if they want to continue with construction at the sites when stage 1 of GRAP is in force.

The move comes a day after Ghaziabad recorded an AQI of 248 (poor) – the worst among NCR cities. This was followed by Gurugram(238), Greater Noida (234), Noida (215) and Delhi (211) – all in the 'poor' category.

A brief spell of rain has provided some relief to the people of Noida and Ghaziabad from dust and air pollution. On Friday, Noida recorded an AQI of 31 while Ghaziabad saw an AQI of 65 – both in the satisfactory category.

As per TOI reports, three developers in Noida were fined for violating construction and demolition rules. “Our team conducted an inspection and found that construction materials were lying uncovered at three sites in Sector 116. Each violator was fined Rs 20,000,” said PP Singh, assistant environment engineer of UPPCB in Noida.

Praveen Kumar, the UPPCB regional officer in Noida, said his department was implementing the GRAP guidelines. “All agencies concerned are working on the ground to mitigate air pollution.”

The authorities have directed the developers to ensure that the construction materials are covered, water sprinkled on them and anti-smog guns are used at sites that are over 20,000 sqm in area.

So far, 60 private developers have registered themselves on the UP Environment Compliance Portal (upecp.in).