Noida: Attention Noida residents, there is a good news for you. The Noida Authority accelerated the pace of flyover construction at Prithla roundabout, to make the entire route from Kalindi Kunj to Gaur City intersection of Greater Noida West, signal free. However, for completion of route diversion work, the roundabout will be closed for next for two months. According to local media, the roundabout will be closed within the next 15 days. Now, the vehicular movement will be restricted from the roundabout from Phase-II and Sector-80 towards NH-9. Vehicles coming from Gaur City will also not be able to use the roundabout to go towards NH-9.

Due to closure of Prithla roundabout, around 1.50 lakh people will have to face problems every day. However, after the construction of the flyover is complete, the travel between Noida and Greater Noida West will become easier.

Authorities to meet for final decision

Before closing the roundabout for diversion of the route, officials of Noida Authority and traffic police and construction company will meet later this meet for chalk out the final plan. According of officials of Noida Authority, the work of building a cable suspension bridge over the roundabout has to be started soon, for which, the vehicles movement on the roundabout will have to be reduced.

Vehicles coming from Kisan Chowk towards Sector-71 will be allowed to take the roundabout in Parthala Chawk. However, vehicles going from Sector-71 towards Kisan Chowk will have to turn left before rounding off and go via FNG route from Sector-121.

Barricade To Be Put Up On Road Leading To Prithla On Sunday

The road leading from Sector-121 to Parthala on Sunday has been narrowed by putting up barricades. Soon this road will be completely closed. For the convenience of the people, a system of U-turn will be implemented near the roundabout.

Prithla Roundabout Proposal For Route Diversion

Prithla roundabout falls on the border between Noida and Greater Noida West. About 1.5 lakh commuters from Greater Noida, Greater Noida West and Ghaziabad take the roundabout daily for their commute, leading to traffic jam. To get rid of the jam, a 700 meter long flyover is being built at a cost of about Rs 83 crore between Sector-71 intersection to Kisan Chowk on the first roundabout.