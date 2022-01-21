Noida: In an attempt to prevent road accidents due to adverse weather conditions, the Noida Police has launched a drive to paste reflective tapes on vehicles, according to a livemint report. Amid the poor visibility in the Uttar Pradesh districts during winters, the traffic police has made it mandatory for vehicle owners to paste reflective tapes.Also Read - Noida Traffic Police Launches Drive To Paste Reflective Tapes On Cars, Trucks To Avoid Accidents

"We have seen that sometimes, speeding vehicles hit the dividers at the toll plaza due to poor visibility. The reflective tapes improve visibility and safety for road users. We also pasted these tapes on the tractors, trucks and other vehicles," Ganesh Prasad Saha, the deputy commissioner of police (traffic), Gautam Budh Nagar, was quoted as telling Hindustan Times. A fine of ₹10,000 will be slapped on those not following this rule, he added.

The reflective tapes are designed to enhance visibility in low light and at night. When the back lights of vehicles do not function properly, the reflectors play an important role in alerting commuters driving in the same direction. The Noida traffic police on Friday also installed glowing tapes on barricades and pillars on the roads to make it easier for drivers to spot them in the fog and mist. Saha said the traffic police pasted reflective tapes at the DND Flyway toll plaza yesterday, the mint report added.

As per the data available with the Gautam Budh Nagar traffic police, as many as 368 people were killed in 798 accidents in 2021 compared to 2020, when 380 people lost lives in 740 accidents.