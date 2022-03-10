Aurai Election Result LIVE: India.com brings you the latest updates from the Aurai Assembly seat where counting of votes will shortly begin. Aurai Assembly seat (SC) is part of Bhadohi Lok Sabha constituency and is located in Sant Ravidas Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh. The fate of sitting BJP MLA Dinanath Bhaskar is being decided today if he will be able to hold onto his seat. Other key candidates from the Aurai Assembly seat includes BSP’s Kamala Shankar, AAP’s Kavita Rai, Samajwadi Party’s Anjani, Congress’s Sanjoo Devi, Babita from Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) and Tedhai from Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM . Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on counting of votes for 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election.Also Read - Ghosi Election Result LIVE: Counting Of Votes To Shortly Begin

Here are the LIVE Updates for Aurai Election Result 2022:

7 AM: Counting to begin at 8 am today. Also Read - Mohammadabad Election Result LIVE: Counting Of Votes To Begin Shortly