Lucknow: After irregularities were detected in their operations, seven private hospitals in Lucknow were sealed by authorities on Tuesday. As per a report by India Today, a total of 45 hospitals were raided by six teams constituted by Lucknow District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash. Notably, the raid started after complaints were received about these hospitals that were cheating people through inflated bills. It was also reported that nearly 29 hospitals were found guilty of not following due procedures, while seven of them were ordered to be sealed. After the raid, the authorities have asked other hospitals to present their case. The sealing of the hospitals was ordered by Chief Medical Officer Dr Manoj Agarwal.

As per the report, the raid took place on Monday at several locations in UP's capital city such as Dubagga, Budheshwar Road, Hardoi Road and Kakori.

Speaking to India Today, Lucknow District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash said that the doctors at most of the hospitals were not present during the raids, while some hospital authorities could not produce CMO-issued licences and few of them showed outdated ones.

The DM further added that some of the hospitals had no ambulance fitness certificates, biomedical waste management certificates and documents related to their in-house pharmacies.

However, the DM stated that the hospitals which will fail to produce necessary documents in time will also face similar action like the seven other hospitals.

Giving further details, the DM said that a team formed under additional district magistrate Suryakant Tripathi and it searched hospitals from Hardoi Road to IIM Road. He added that after raids, the Saifalia Eye Care and Hospital was sealed while Samrat Hospital Trauma Centre will be shut after the shifting of patients to another hospital.