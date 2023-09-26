Home

Uttar Pradesh

Ayodhaya Ram Mandir Inauguration: From ‘Pran Pratishtha’, Anushthan’ To PM Modi’s Arrival | All Details Here

Ayodhaya Ram Mandir Inauguration: From ‘Pran Pratishtha’, Anushthan’ To PM Modi’s Arrival | All Details Here

PM Modi presided over the ground-breaking ceremony of the Ram Mandir in August 2020.

Ayodhya: The ground level of the Ram Mandir in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya is expected to be completed by December 31, according to an Outlook report. Temple construction committee chief Nripendra Mishra has informed that the inauguration of the temple would take place in January.

Trending Now

In 2019, following the Supreme Court judgment, a was trust set up to construct and then manage the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. PM Modi presided over the ground-breaking ceremony of the Ram Mandir in August 2020.

You may like to read

Talking to news agency ANI, Chief Priest Acharya Satyendra Das Ji Maharaj said, “From January 15 to 24, there will be an ‘Anushthan’ and the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ will also take place during it… The time of the arrival of the PM is decided. He will come on January 22… ‘Pran Pratishtha’ will also take place on January 22…All are invited and welcome to come. The trust will welcome and respect each and everyone…”

Here are some of the key details:

From January 15 to 24, there will be an ‘Anushthan’

‘Pran Pratishtha’ will also be held between January 15 to 24

PM Modi will arrive in Ayodhya on January 22

‘Pran Pratishtha’ will take place on January 22

“The ground level of the Ram Mandir would definitely be completed by December 31, 2023. This is as per the responsibility upon us and as per the plans for the construction made by us. The Ram Lalla idol, whose ‘pran pratishtha’ would take place, would also be final by then,” said Mishra in Hindi in an interview with PTI.

Mishra further said that Modi could attend the pran pratishtha ceremony any day between January 20-24. He said the ceremony would be broadcast live and urged the devotees to not rush to Ayodhya on that day.

Mishra told PTI, “The final date of the pran pratishtha, the day Lord Ram would take His place at the temple, would be chosen such that the holy ceremony is also completed and Prime Minister Ji also takes part in the conclusion of the ceremony. The date would be between January 20-24 as after that the Prime Minister would be engaged in Republic Day celebrations that would go on till 28th-29th. So the ceremony would take place between these four days.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES