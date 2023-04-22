Home

Uttar Pradesh

Ayodhya: 7 Killed, 40 Injured After Bus Collides With Truck On Lucknow-Gorakhpur Highway, CM Yogi Extends Condolences

The bus collided with the truck coming from the opposite side and the impact of the collision was so intense that the truck coming from the opposite direction turned turtle and the bus got buried under it.

Ayodhya: As many as seven passengers were killed and more than 40 were injured when the bus they were travelling toppled sideways after colliding with a truck and came under the loaded goods carrier on the Lucknow-Gorakhpur Highway.

According to police, the accident took place late in the evening on Friday, when the private bus coming from Ayodhya was negotiating a turn on the highway to move towards Ambedkarnagar.

Soon after the accident, the district administration swung into action and began a rescue operation. “More than a dozen ambulances have been deployed. We are evacuating those who are stuck in the crashed vehicle. The injured are being taken to the district hospital and medical college,” District Magistrate Nitish Kumar told PTI.

Ayodhya Chief Medical Officer Dr Ajay Raja said, “So far, seven persons have died and more than 40 persons are injured in the road accident.”

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident, his office said in a tweet in Hindi.

The chief minister also directed the district administration to take the injured to the hospital immediately and provide them with proper treatment.

