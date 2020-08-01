New Delhi: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Ayodhya on August 5 to perform the bhoomi pujan or groundbreaking ceremony, the Uttar Pradesh government and police have introduced several measures on the security, as well as COVID-19 front especially in the wake of a priest and 16 policemen on duty testing positive for the infection. Also Read - 'Will Attend Bhoomi Pujan For Ram Temple': Ex-UP CM Kalyan Singh, During Whose Term Babri Mosque Was Felled

The priest was to be a part of the bhoomi pujan ceremony.

Now, the Uttar Pradesh Police have decided that strict COVID-19 protocols will be followed for the August 5 event. Only those police personnel who have tested negative forcoronavirus, and those below the age of 45, will be deployed for the Prime Minister's security during his visit to the temple town. They will also be given a detailed briefing on the COVID-19 protocol.

Security arrangements for foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple on August 5 in place. COVID protocols will be followed. Requesting everyone to not let more than 5 people gather at a place. Also planned route diversions at 12 places to ease traffic movement: Ayodhya SSP pic.twitter.com/FXt0pSvUpq — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 1, 2020

Also, not more than five people will be allowed to gather at a place on the day. Route diversions have been planned at 12 different places in the city to make sure that the traffic movement remains smooth during PM Modi’s visit.

Between 3,500-4,000 security personnel will be deployed in Ayodhya for the purpose of security. They will be from the Uttar Pradesh Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), which report to the Union Home Ministry.

Senior officers of the UP Police will camp in the city to supervise the security measures. Also, more than 70 barriers will be installed within Ayodhya.

Notably, last November, a five judge bench of the Supreme Court resolved the years old Ayodhya land dispute case, thus paving the way for the construction of the Ram Temple there.