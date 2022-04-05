Ayodhya: Three passengers have been killed and over 30 injured when a bus, they were travelling in, overturned on Tuesday near Mumtaz Nagar in Cantt Kotwali area of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. According to reports, the accident took place when the bus driver tried to overtake another vehicle and lost control.Also Read - FSSAI Answer key 2022 Released For Various Exams at fssai.gov.in| Here's How to Download

The bus, coming from Delhi, was on its way to Siddharth Nagar. The injured passengers have been admitted to district hospital. The bodies have been kept in mortuary and their families have been informed.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased. He has directed officials to ensure proper treatment and relief to the injured.