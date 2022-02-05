Ayodhya Assembly Elections 2022: Ayodhya is one of 403 assembly constituencies going to the polls in Uttar Pradesh in 2022. Ayodhya comes under Faizabad district of Uttar Pradesh. In the last UP Assembly Elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party won the Ayodhya Vidhan Sabha constituency. In 2017, Ved Prakash Gupta of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the seat by defeating Tej Narayan Pandey alias Pawan Pandey from Samajwadi Party (SP) with a margin of 50,440 votes.Also Read - Sirathu Assembly Elections 2022: Will Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya Retain BJP's Seat?

In 2019, BJP candidate Lallu Singh won from Faizabad Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 65,477 votes by defeating Anand Sen from the Samajwadi Party.

Key candidates fighting for Ayodhya assembly constituency in 2022 UP elections:

The BJP has fielded incumbent MLA Ved Prakash Gupta from Ayodhya assembly seat. The SP has also fielded the same candidate as before – Pawan Pandey, who is also known as Tej Narayan Pandey.

Other major parties like the AAP and Congress are yet to declare their candidates for Ayodhya. The full list of key candidates from the Sirathu seat will be updated when the candidates are announced.

Ayodhya Assembly Election Results 2017:

Candidate’s Name Party Level Votes Vote Rate % Margin Ved Prakash Gupta BJP Winner 107,014 49.20% 50,440 Tej Narayan Pandey Alias Pawan Pandey SP Runner Up 56,574 26.01% Mo. Bazmi Siddeke BSP 3rd 39,554 18.19%

Polling, Counting Dates:

Ayodhya will go to polls in Phase 5 of UP Assembly Elections 2022 on 27 February and the date of counting of votes will be Thursday, 10 March 2022.

About Ayodhya:

Ayodhya is a city situated on the banks of holy river Saryu in Uttar Pradesh. It is the administrative headquarters of Faizabad district. Faizabad Lok Sabha constituency comprises five Vidhan Sabha (legislative assembly) constituencies – Dariyabad, Rudauli, Milkipur, Bikapur and Ayodhya. Ayodhya, also known as Saket, is an ancient city of India, is the birthplace of Rama and setting of the great epic Ramayana. Owing to the belief as the birthplace of Ram, Ayodhya has been regarded as one of the seven most important pilgrimage sites for Hindus.

The construction of Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir commenced in August 2020. The third phase of construction work of the Ram temple in Ayodhya which includes the plinth of the main structure has begun and will be completed by May 2022.

