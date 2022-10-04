Ayodhya/UP: In yet another shocking incident, a 60-year-old man, playing the role of ‘Ravan’ in Ramlila died on stage during his performance in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya district. The deceased Patiram who was enacting the role of ‘Ravan’ during the episode of ‘Sita Haran’ clutched his chest due to pain, however, before anybody could react, he collapsed on stage.Also Read - Eight Polytechnic Students of Jhansi Get Life Term For Raping Minor 2 Years Ago

Following this, the show was stopped and Patiram was rushed to a nearby hospital by the members of the Ramlila committee. However, he was declared 'brought dead'. Doctors later confirmed cardiac arrest to be the cause of his death.

Village Head, Puneet Kumar Sahu said that Patiram had been playing the role of Ravan for many years.

He is survived by wife Devmati, two sons and two daughters, one of whom is married.

This comes a day after a 50-year-old man playing the role of ‘Hanuman’ died during his performance in ‘Lanka Dahan’ episode of Ramlila in Fatehpur district. Ram Swaroop ,50, who was playing the role of Hanuman, died after suffering a cardiac arrest during his performance in Salempur village of Fatehpur district. The video of the incident also went viral on social media.

(Trigger Warning: This video can be disturbing and distressing for users, discretion advised)

Similarly, a 35-year-old man collapsed and died while playing ‘Garba’ at a marquee in Virar town, Palghar (Maharashtra). Upon hearing of the incident, his father also died due to the shock, said officials.