Imam From Mecca To Lay Foundation Stone Of India’s Biggest Mosque In Ayodhya That Will House World’s Biggest Quran

The complex will also have a cancer hospital, schools and colleges, a museum a library, and a completely vegetarian kitchen where visitors will be offered free food.

An artistic impression of the new Ayodhya mosque. (X)

Ayodhya Mosque: The Imam-e-Haram (the Imam who leads namaz) at the holy mosque of Kaaba in Mecca will lay the foundation stone of the proposed mosque in Ayodhya that is going to be constructed as per the directions of the Supreme Court to the State. The SC directed the State to grant the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board a piece of land measuring 5 acres for building a mosque as a replacement for the Babri Masjid that was demolished on 6 December 1992.

Masjid Mohammad Bin Abdullah

The proposed mosque, reported to be named Masjid Mohammad Bin Abdullah will be built at Dhannipur, about 25 km away from Ayodhya. The 5-acre plot was given by the Uttar Pradesh government to the Muslim Party following the Supreme Court order in the Ayodhya Ram Temple dispute.

India’s Biggest Mosque, Biggest Quran In The World

Interestingly, Haji Arafat Shaikh, the chairman of the Masjid Muhammad Bin Abdullah’s Development Committee and a Mumbai-based BJP leader said the new mosque in Ayodhya will be the “biggest” in India and it will house the biggest Quran in the world measuring 21 feet in height and 36 feet in width, according to a TOI report.

Initially, the task of building the mosque in Ayodhya was undertaken by the Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation, a trust formed on July 29, 2020. In October 2023 at a function in Mumbai attended by the foundation chairman Zufar Ahmed Farooqui, it was announced that the mosque would be named Masjid Muhammad Bin Abdullah.

“The mosque will have five minarets symbolising five pillars of Islam namely kalima, namaz, roza, Haj and zakat,” Shaikh was quoted by TOI as saying.

Cancer Hospital, Schools, Colleges, Vegetarian Kitchen, Free Food

Apart from the mosque, the complex will also have a cancer hospital, schools and colleges, a museum a library, and a completely vegetarian kitchen where visitors will be offered free food.

Shaikh also said a major attraction in the complex will be the huge aquarium near the wuzu khana (ablution space) with separate sections for men and women further claiming that the beauty of the mosque will outshine the beauty of the Taj Mahal, one of the seven wonders of the world.

“When the evening falls, fountains at the mosque will come alive coinciding with the call for evening namaz. It will be more beautiful than the Taj Mahal and people of all faiths will come to see this monument to peace and harmony even if not all of them will pray here,” said Shaikh.

Supreme Court’s 2019 Judgment

The final judgment in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi dispute, more commonly referred to as Ayodhya dispute was announced by the Supreme Court of India on 9 November 2019 in which the Top Court ordered that the disputed land, measuring 2.77 acres be handed over to the Hindu party in the case while it ordered the government to give an alternative 5 acres of land in another place to the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board to build a mosque.

