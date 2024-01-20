Home

Ayodhya ‘Pran Pratishtha’: NDRF Camp Set Up Near Ram Mandir Ahead Of Jan 22 Event

Ayodhya is geared up to host the grand consecration ceremony at the Ram temple on January. The 'Pran Pratishtha' rituals will be performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A glimpse of the illuminated Ram Janmabhoomi Temple as preparations are underway ahead of the consecration ceremony of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, in Ayodhya on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

Ram Mandir Consecration: The NDRF set up a camp near the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Saturday in a bid to respond to any contingencies on January 22, the day of the much-anticipated ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony at the shrine .

Sharing details of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), National Disaster Response Force, Manoj Kumar Sharma, said three teams of the NDRF have been deployed in the temple town, barely two days ahead of the grand consecration ceremony at the Ram Mandir.

“Three NDRF teams have been deployed here ahead of the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony on January 22. The deployment has been done in coordination with the local administration and police. One of our teams has been deployed at the ghats. We are ready to deal with all sorts of contingencies,” Sharma told news agency ANI.

Ram Mandir ‘Pran Pratishtha’

Ayodhya is geared up to host the grand consecration ceremony at the Ram temple on January. The ‘Pran Pratishtha’ rituals will be performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who will unveil the Ram Lalla idol to the world.

Ahead of the ceremony, elaborate security deployments and arrangements have also been made across the temple city.

“We are making necessary security preparations in coordination with concerned agencies. The visitors have already started arriving for the ‘Pran Pratishtha’. We are ensuring close surveillance through drone cameras and human intelligence. All security loopholes are being identified and addressed on priority,” said, Ayodhya Police chief Praveen Kumar.

The IG expressed confidence that the January 22 event will pass without a hitch, adding that all necessary arrangements have been made for the guests.

Police cautions people against cyber frauds in name of Ram Mandir ceremony

Earlier today, the Ayodhya Police cautioned people against the rise of cyber crimes as the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ day nears.

According to the police, amid the hoopla and rising public anticipation around the ceremony, cybercriminals are defrauding unsuspecting people by sending fake QR codes for ‘donations’ in the name of Ram Temple in exchange for free prasad (food offered to the deity), VIP and entry passes to the temple on January 22.

The fraudsters have even created a fake website in the name of Ram Mandir, they said.

Citizens are advised not to respond to any request or WhatsApp message sent by unknown entities without verification or donate money to anyone without properly verifying their credentials.

The booking for ‘aarti’ passes to the Ram Janmabhoomi temple started in December ahead of the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony on January 22. Aartis are performed three times a day (6:30 am, 12 pm, 7:30 pm) for Lord Ram Lalla for which passes are generated for the devotees.

A team of priests, led by Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will officiate the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ rituals on Monday.

On Friday, the Ram Lalla idol, carved by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj, was placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

(With ANI inputs)

