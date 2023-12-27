Home

Ayodhya Railway Station To Be Renamed, Details Inside

The railway station has been designed in the shape of a temple of Prabhu Shri Ram of Ayodhya.

Ayodhya, Dec 27 (ANI): A view of the newly redeveloped Ayodhya railway station ahead of the grand consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple to be held on January 22, 2024. (ANI Photo)

Ayodhya Railway Station: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Ayodhya Railway Station and Ayodhya Airport during his visit to the holy city on 30 December. Along with the inauguration, the railway station will be renamed “Ayodhya Dham Junction”.

This information was shared on X by BJP Member of Parliament Lallu Singh from the Ayodhya (Lok Sabha constituency). He posted: “The name of Ayodhya Railway Station has been changed to “Ayodhya Dham” Junction”.

“The name of Ayodhya Railway Station has been changed to “Ayodhya Dham” Junction,” tweets Lallu Singh Ayodhya Member of Parliament pic.twitter.com/eyWy2s2uzc — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2023

The railway station has been designed in the shape of a temple of Prabhu Shri Ram of Ayodhya. It will comprise lifts, a tourist information centre, medical facilities, refurbished platforms, new signboards, escalators, and murals of Lord Ram painted on walls.

PM Modi will visit Ayodhya for the Ram Temple Consecration (Prana Pratishtha), preparations for which have been going on in full swing. Every minute detail is being taken care of under the watchful eyes of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the team.

Prime Minister Modi, apart from inaugurating the railway station and airport will also oversee the preparations for the grand inauguration of Ram Mandir on January 22, 2024. After the inauguration of the station and airport, PM Modi will hold a roadshow and address a public gathering, said Commissioner of Ayodhya Gaurav Dayal.

“The PM will show a green flag to the rails. After that, PM Modi will address the public meeting on the ground next to the airport. He will travel from the airport to the railway station so it will be in the form of a roadshow. Arrangements are being made to welcome him,” said Dayal.

Indian Railways has announced to run more than 1000 trains from different parts of the country to facilitate commuting for those visiting Ayodhya during the first 100 days of the Ram Mandir Prana Pratishtha.

