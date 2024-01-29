Home

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Can Survive Biggest Earthquake That Occurs Once-In-2500 Years; Here’s What Experts Say

According to experts, the entire structure of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir is so well-made and strong that it can survive the biggest earthquake, the one that occurs once in 2500 years.

New Delhi: Ever since the Ayodhya Ram Mandir in the temple city of Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh opened for the general public on Janaury 23, 2024 devotees have been thronging the divine place in lakhs. The security and other administrative arrangements have been remarkable as the huge crowd is being handled well every day. Did you know that the entire structure of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir has been made using the Bansi Paharpur sandstone, without any steel reinforcement and it is designed for a lifespan of one thousand years according to a scientist. In a latest news development, according to scientific studies conducted of the temple, the structure can survive the biggest earthquake that appears once in 2,500 years.

