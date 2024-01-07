Home

Uttar Pradesh

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: 7000 Kg Of ‘Ram Halwa’ For Consecration Ceremony To Be Made, Ramayana-Era Trees Being Planted

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: 7000 Kg Of 'Ram Halwa' For Consecration Ceremony To Be Made, Ramayana-Era Trees Being Planted

Ahead of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony, it has been revealed that special 'Ram Halwa' will be made and its quantity will be 7000 Kg. Along with this, Ramayana-era trees are being planted in the city for the Pran Pratishtha...

Nagpur Chef Vishnu Manohar

New Delhi: The Ayodhya Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony or the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla is scheduled to take place on January 22, 2024 and the preparations for this mega-event are going on in full swing. The Consecration Ceremony will be performed after a lavish week-long celebration and the entire nation is ready to witness the divinity and beauty of the Ram Mandir. Ahead of the Consecration Ceremony, it has been revealed that for this ceremony, special ‘Ram Halwa’ is being prepared by Vishnu Mnohar, a chef from Nagpur and the quantity of the halwa is 7000 Kg. Apart from this, to beautify the city, Ramayana-era trees and extinct plants are being brought and planted for the special occasion. Read to know more…

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: 7000 Kg Ram Halwa Being Prepared

As the countdown to the grand consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya has begun, Nagpur’s chef, Vishnu Manohar, is set to prepare 7000 kg of ‘Ram Halwa’ in Ayodhya. Vishnu Manohar has made a special kadhai (cauldron) with a capacity of 12 thousand litres in which he will prepare Ram Halwa for this event to be held in the Ram Mandir premises. He further said that the halwa will be prepared using 900 kg of rava, 1000 kg of ghee, 1000 kg of sugar, 2000 litres of milk, 2500 litres of water, 300 kg of dry fruits and 75 kg of cardamom powder.

Chef Vishnu Manohar said, “The weight of this kadhai is 1300 to 1400 kg. This is made of steel and the central part is made of iron so that when halwa is made, it does not burn. The size is 10 feet by 10 feet. It has a capacity of 12,000 litres, and 7,000 kg of halwa can be made in it. A crane is required to lift it. The spatula, weighing 10 to 12 kgs has holes in it so that it is easy to cook.”

After offering it to Ram Lala, this prasad will be distributed to about 1 and half lakh people. He further said, “We have named this initiative as Kar Seva to Pak Seva. Our emotions are attached to it. There is a lot of difference between Ayodhya during the movement and today’s Ayodhya. Today there is too much excitement in Ayodhya.”

Ramayana-Era Trees Being Planted In Ayodhya

For the beautification of the city, Ramayana-era trees are being planted in the host city of the Pran Pratishtha. The Ayodhya Development Authority prepared to plant Ramayana-era plants and extinct trees across the city ahead of the Ram temple consecration ceremony on January 22. As many as 50,000 plants are in order and will be arriving in Ayodhya quite soon. Nursery Director Ram Prakash Rathore said on Saturday that “currently, there is an order of 50,000 plants. More varieties of plants will come here and they are being sent here with the help of different vehicles.”

Meanwhile, Vice Chairman of the Ayodhya Development Authority, Vishal Singh, said that the authority is promoting the plants that have been mentioned in the Ramayana. “We are promoting the plants that have been mentioned in the Ramayana. On top of this, we are also promoting those that are going extinct. Apart from this, we are doing horticulture beautification for flowers,” he added.

