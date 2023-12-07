Home

Ram Mandir: Tent Cities Being Set Up In Ayodhya For 10,000-15,000 Devotees; Check Consecration Ceremony Date, Guest List

Tent cities for at least ten to fifteen thousand devotees are being erected ahead of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony that will be held in Ayodhya in January, 2024. Know all about the preparations..

New Delhi: A big topic of discussion is the Ayodhya Ram Mandir which is under-construction and is being readied for the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony which will be held in the city on January 22, 2024. The Consecration Ceremony will be held in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with many other dignitaries. As part of the preparations for the Consecration Ceremony, tent cities are being erectd in Ayodhya to accommodate ten to fifteen thousand devotees for the main event. This update has been given by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust. Know more about the preparations..

General Secretary Of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust Said..

“…If 10,000-15,000 people want to stay the night, where will they find a shelter? Where will they get food and water?…For this purpose, the Trust is setting up a new tin-shed city which will be ready by at least February-end…,” General Secretary of Sri Ram Janambhoomi Trust Champat Rai said while speaking to ANI. He further said that workers of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh have been called for the purpose. “Experienced workers of the VHP and RSS from across the country are being called for this purpose…Everyone is carrying out their duties with full responsibility…” he added.

PM Modi To Attend Consecration Ceremony

As mentioned earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024. The office bearers of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Tirtha Kshetra, along with religious leaders, went to invite the Prime Minister. Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ram temple in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, 2024–a week before the main ceremony. A Vedic priest from Varanasi Lakshmi Kant Dixit will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22.

Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Amitabh Bachchan To Attend

Invitations for the ceremony have been extended by the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra to nearly 8,000 dignitaries including industrialists Gautam Adani, Mukesh Ambani and Ratan Tata. Actors Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar, besides cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli are also among the invitees. Saints, priests, Shankaracharyas, religious leaders, and esteemed individuals, including former civil servants, retired Army officers, lawyers, scientists, poets, musicians, as well as Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan recipients, have received invitations via mail and WhatsApp, said a report in The Print.

Amrit Mahautsav In Ayodhya

From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahautsav. A 1008 Hundi Mahayagya will also be organised in which thousands will be given food. The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram temple between 12 noon and 12:45 pm on that day. The trust has invited 4,000 saints of all sects for the ceremony. The foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya was laid by PM Modi on August 5, 2020.

(Inputs from ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)