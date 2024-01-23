Home

Ram Mandir Consecration: Muslim Woman Names Newborn Son ‘Ram Rahim’ To Promote Communal Unity

The child's grandmother, Husna Banu said she decided to name the newborn Ram Rahim to give a message of Hindu-Muslim unity on the occasion of Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration.

Ram Mandir Consecration: In a heartwarming effort to promote communal brotherhood on the occasion of the Ram Mandir ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony, a woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Firozpur district named her newborn son ‘Ram Rahim. The woman, Farzana, gave birth to a healthy baby boy at the District Women Hospital in Firozpur on Monday, hospital in-charge Dr Naveen Jain said.

“Both the child and the mother are fine. The child’s grandmother Husna Banu has named him Ram Rahim,” said Dr Jain.

Talking to reporters, Husna Banu said she decided to name the child Ram Rahim to give a message of Hindu-Muslim unity.

As many as as 25 babies were delivered at Kanpur’s Shankar Vidyarthi Memorial Medical College on Monday, Seema Dwivedi, acting in-charge of the Obstetrics and Gynaecology department, told news agency PTI.

Dwivedi said out of the 25 babies born today, 10 are girls while the rest are boys, adding that all the infants completely healthy and normal.

Bharti Mishra, who also birthed a baby boy, christened the newborn as Ram, as she believes it will positively impact the baby’s personality in the future, Dwivedi said.

Similarly, other women who also gave birth to boys at the hospital on Monday, chose names inspired by Lord Ram such as Raghav, Raghvendra, Raghu and Ramendra, for their newborn kids.

Dwivedi revealed that many expectant mothers had requested for a Caesarean section on January 22 so that they could give birth on the auspicious occasion of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration.

In Sambhal district, a miniature replica of the Ram temple was set up inside the delivery room of a private nursing home in Chandausi. Pregnant women at the facility were given darshan of the Lord Ram before their delivery on Monday, said Dr Vandana Saxena.

Dr Saxena said that she had decorated the delivery room and newborn baby room of her nursing home in saffron colour and also placed a miniature God in the newborn room. She revealed that six children, 3 boys and as many girls, were born at the facility on Monday.

“The boys were named after Lord Ram, while the have been named Janaki and Sita,” the doctor said.

In Bhadohi district, 33 children were born at the district hospital on Monday as several expectant mothers had requested the doctors and the hospital administration to have their delivery dates moved to January 22 in view of the Ram temple ‘pran pratishtha’ event in Ayodhya.

“15 of these newborn are boys and 18 are girls. Around half of these children were born by caesarean,” said a senior doctor, adding that most of these children were named after Lord Ram or Goddess Sita.

(With PTI inputs)

