  • Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Week-Long Celebrations Ahead Of Pran Pratishtha Begin Today, Check LIVE Updates
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Week-Long Celebrations Ahead Of Pran Pratishtha Begin Today, Check LIVE Updates

We are days away from the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony which will be held on January 22, 2024. However, celebrations in the temple city have begun from a week in advance. Check latest updates about the mega-event...

Published: January 16, 2024 7:56 AM IST

By Ananya Srivastava

Ayodhya Ram Mandir

New Delhi: The city of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh is gearing up to welcome the world with open arms as the Ayodhya Ram Mandir gets ready to open for everyone. The temple city is hosting thousands of people and dignitaries including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani among others on January 22, 2024 which will be the day of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony or Pran Pratishtha. Before the Pran Pratishtha on Jan 22, week-long celebrations in the city are beginning today, a schedule for which has also been released by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust. Read to check all latest developments and live updates from the city of Ayodhya…

Live Updates

  • Jan 16, 2024 9:12 AM IST

    What Will Happen In Ayodhya On January 18?

    According to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Kshetra, on the evening of January 18, there will be Teerth Poojan, Jal Yatra, and Gandhadhivas.

  • Jan 16, 2024 8:56 AM IST

    What Will Happen In Ayodhya On January 17?

    According to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Kshetra, on January 17, the Parisar Pravesh of the Murti will take place.

  • Jan 16, 2024 8:36 AM IST

    What Will Happen In Ayodhya On January 16?

    According to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Kshetra, Prayaschita and Karmakuti Poojan will take place on January 16, 2024.

  • Jan 16, 2024 8:10 AM IST

    Pre-Pran Pratishtha Celebrations From Today

    Temple Trust mentioned that there will be scriptural protocols and pre-ceremony rituals, it stated, “Following all the Shastriya protocols, the programme of Prana Pratistha will be held in the Abhijeet Muhurta in the afternoon. The formal procedures for pre-Prana Pratistha sacraments will start tomorrow, i.e., January 16, and continue till January 21, 2024.” (ANI)

  • Jan 16, 2024 8:05 AM IST

    Date And Time For Pran Pratishtha

    “Event Date and Venue: The auspicious Prana Pratishtha yoga of the Deity of Bhagwan Shri Ram Lalla arrives on the approaching Paush Shukla Kurma Dwadashi, Vikram Samvat 2080, i.e., Monday, the 22nd of January 2024,” Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra posted on X.

  • Jan 16, 2024 8:00 AM IST

    Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Aim

    The Temple Trust has mentioned that the events as part of the week-long celebrations in Ayodhya will focus on diverse representation, historic tribal representation and being inclusive of traditions.

