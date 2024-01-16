Home

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Week-Long Celebrations Ahead Of Pran Pratishtha Begin Today, Check LIVE Updates

We are days away from the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony which will be held on January 22, 2024. However, celebrations in the temple city have begun from a week in advance. Check latest updates about the mega-event...

New Delhi: The city of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh is gearing up to welcome the world with open arms as the Ayodhya Ram Mandir gets ready to open for everyone. The temple city is hosting thousands of people and dignitaries including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani among others on January 22, 2024 which will be the day of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony or Pran Pratishtha. Before the Pran Pratishtha on Jan 22, week-long celebrations in the city are beginning today, a schedule for which has also been released by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust. Read to check all latest developments and live updates from the city of Ayodhya…

