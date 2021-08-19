Ayodhya (UP): Mahant Dharam Das, a senior seer of Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya, has filed a police complaint against Ram Mandir Trust secretary Champat Rai, all trustees, MLA Deep Narayan Upadhyay, Ayodhya mayor’s nephew Rishikesh Upadhyay on the grounds of criminal conspiracy, fraud, and misuse of the funds donated by Lord Ram’s devotees in buying Nazul land.Also Read - Pune BJP Worker Builds Temple For PM Modi Worth Rs 1.6 Lakh as Tribute For Building Ram Mandir

Dharam Das, the disciple of the late Mahant Ram Abhiram Das, had reportedly placed the idols inside the disputed structure on December 22 at midnight in 1949. Das is a prominent face of the Ram Mandir movement and one of the main litigants from the Hindu side in the Ram Janmabhoomi title suit, lodged the complaint at Ram Janmabhoomi police station. Das has accused Faizabad sub-registrar S.B. Singh, too of criminal conspiracy, fraud, and misuse of funds donated for Ram temple construction.

He told the reporters, "The office of sub-registrar was not aware that 'Nazul' land was sold twice-how is this possible? Mahant Devendra Prasadacharya had sold this plot of 676 square metres to Deep Narayan, nephew of Ayodhya mayor Rishikesh Upadhyay, for Rs 20 lakh in February. Deep Narayan sold it to the trust for Rs 2.5 crore in May. The value of this land, as per DM circle rate, is approximately Rs 35 lakh."

Das has named BJP MLA from Gosaiganj, Indra Pratap Tiwari, and trustee Anil Mishra for being witnesses in the deal. He demanded the sacking of Rai as secretary and handing over responsibilities of the trust to seers of Ayodhya. “The government should not get involved in temple construction,” said Das.

While none of the trustees were willing to comment on the development, Prakash Gupta, the in-charge of the camp office, said, “If it is Nazul land, complaint should have been filed with Nazul officers, not police. We bought land and paid money–where is corruption in this?”

(With Inputs from IANS)