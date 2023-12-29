Home

Uttar Pradesh

Ayodhya To Get 15 New Trains Post Ram Mandir Inauguration; Route Details Here

15 new trains are being planned to run to and from Ayodhya post the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in the temple town.

A view of the newly redeveloped Ayodhya railway station ahead of the grand consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple to be held on January 22, 2024. (ANI Photo)

Ram Mandir Consecration: The Railways is planning to run 15 new trains to and from Ayodhya after the inauguration of Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir on January 22 next year. Reports citing sources said that railways plans to run at least 15 new trains to and from Ayodhya post the inauguration of the Ram Temple, in order to cater to the expected rush of devotees who are anticipated to throng the temple town.

The new trains to the temple city will run every day and terminate at the Ayodhya Dham junction while trains originating from the city to other destinations will run from the Ayodhya Cantt station.

Ayodhya preps for Ram Mandir consecration, PM Modi visit

A grand Ram temple is currently under construction in Ayodhya, with the consecration ceremony to be held on January 22, which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Ahead of the consecration ceremony, the Prime Minister is also scheduled to visit Ayodhya on December 30 to inaugurate the new airport and the redeveloped railway station.

PM Modi is also slated to hold a roadshow from the airport to the station.

Huge posters bearing images of the Ram temple, new airport and hailing Ayodhya as city of “Maryada, Dharm and Sanskriti” have been put up in various parts of the city.

Divisional Commissioner of Ayodhya, Gaurav Dayal said preparations are in full swing for the visit and despite dense fog in the city in the last two days, all arrangements are on course.

New Amrit Bharat and Vande Bharat Trains in Ayodhya

During his Ayodhya visit, Modi will also flag off two new Amrit Bharat and six new Vande Bharat trains, his office said on Thursday.

PM Modi will launch projects worth more than Rs 11,100 crore to revamp civic facilities and develop world-class infrastructure in Ayodhya and projects worth over Rs 4,600 crore for other parts of Uttar Pradesh.

To enhance accessibility to the upcoming Ram temple, he will also inaugurate four newly redeveloped, widened and beautified roads in Ayodhya – Ram Path, Bhakti Path, Dharm Path, and Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Path, the PMO said.

The first two Amrit Bharat Express trains, equipped with the latest technology to ensure that passengers do not feel any jerk at any point of the journey, will be flagged off from Ayodhya, railway officials told PTI.

The trains will run between Darbhanga in Bihar and Anand Vihar in Delhi via Ayodhya, and Malda Town in West Bengal and Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminus in Bengaluru.

With the help of semi-coupler technology, a unique innovation in train operations, Amrit Bharat trains offer a smooth journey across various destinations running at a maximum speed of 130 km.

(With PTI inputs)

