Ayodhya Township: Several States Approach UP Govt For Land As Online Registration Begins November 10

According to the state government, the Commercial plots will be allotted through e-auction. The township will come up on 1407-acre land on both sides of the Lucknow-Gorakhpur highway.

Ayodhya Township: Several states have approached the UP government for land in Ayodhya after the state decided to commence the online registration process for allotment of land to mutts and ashrams in the temple town on November 10. According to the reports, the states are planning to open their state guest houses in the town.

The Yogi Adityanath-led government has already allocated 6,000 square meters of land to Gujarat for the establishment of its state guest house in the proposed new Ayodhya Greenfield township project, according to reports.

“Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Assam, Sikkim, Uttarakhand and Arunachal Pradesh have approached the state government for allotment of land in Ayodhya,” said Neeraj Shukla, additional housing commissioner, Housing Board to The Hindustan Times.

“The online registration of plots for mutts and ashrams will end on November 30,” said housing commissioner Ranveer Prasad. “Commercial plots will be allotted through e-auction for which registration will start from November 10 and end on November 24. The auction will take place on November 25,” Prasad further told to Hindustan Times.

Ayodhya Township: Key Details

In the first phase, 28 plots have been earmarked for mutts/ashrams each measuring 1,966 sq m to 10,417 sq m.

12 commercial plots, each measuring 1,543 sq m to 9,252 sq m, will be allotted.

Proposal for fixing price of plots will be tabled at the meeting of the Housing Board on November 9.

The Housing Board has also invited applicants to visit the site from October 30 onwards.

The commercial plots will be allotted through e-auction.

The township will come up on 1407-acre land on both sides of the Lucknow-Gorakhpur highway.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.