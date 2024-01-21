Home

Uttar Pradesh

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Traffic Advisory Issued In Ayodhya For Jan 22, Here’s All You Need To Know

Ahead of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, take a look at the traffic advisory issued in Ayodhya for January 22; the traffic restrictions, vehicular permissions and other similar important details...

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inside Photo

New Delhi: January has been an exciting month for the entire country as everyone was preparing and gearing up for the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha or the Consecration Ceremony which is to be held on Jan 22. We are a few hours away from the Consecration of Ram Lalla which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi among other dignitaries and to maintain smooth traffic and ensure a smooth event, a traffic advisory has been issued in Ayodhya for January 22, 2024. What does the Ayodhya Traffic Advisory say, what are the traffic restrictions and diversions, which vehicles are allowed in the temple city on the day of the Pran Pratistha, read to know answers to all these questions…

Traffic Advisory In Ayodhya Issued

As mentioned earlier, a traffic advisory has been issued in Ayodhya ahead of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha. The movement of motor vehicles within the city has been regulated since the afternoon of January 20, i.e. Saturday. There will be barricades, restrictions and diversions with respect to vehicular movement within a five-kilometre radius of the Ram Mandir Complex, even after the Pran Pratishtha.

Which Vehicles Can Enter Ayodhya On Jan 22?

According to the Ayodhya Traffic Advisory issued on January 20, the local administration has made this clear that only vehicles of those included in the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Guest List, local residents with the U-registration plate and authorised vehicles with calid passes will be allowed to enter Ayodhya on January 21 and January 22, 2024. Apart from vehicles falling under these three categories, no other vehicles will be allowed.

Arrangements and plans have been made by the local administration to allow the state guests’ movement till the Birla Dharamshala on the morning of the Pran Pratishtha. From there, the guest will be escorted to the main venue and the personal and escor vehicles will be guided from the Birla Dharamshala to the specified parking lots.

Security Checkpoints Operational At These Locations

To ensure safety and security of all guests, dignitaries, devotees and local residents in the city on the days of the Pran Pratishtha celebrations, security checkpoint have become operational at a total of five locations; these locations are ones that connect Ayodhya with its neighbouring districts. Route plan for the guests has also been prepared; in a TOI report, Gaurav Dayal, the Divisional Commissioner, Ayodhya is quoted as saying, “Arrangements are being made only for invited guests and other designated individuals who need to be present in Ayodhya for the Consecration Ceremony. Vehicles of those coming to the city without an invite would be diverted.”

How To Enter Ram Mandir For Pran Pratishtha?

Even though the vehicles of those part of the guest list are allowed entry, they will still have to register themselves via a link, which is provided on the guests’ phone numbers by the Ram Mandir Trust. Only after the unique quick reader code assigned to the guest is matched and a valid entry pass has been sanctioned, will the guest be allowed to enter the temple complex. Every guest is supposed to carry their Aadhaar Card as it is mandatory along with the QR Code.

