Ayodhya Live Updates: PM Modi To Visit Holy City Today; To Inaugurate Projects Worth Rs 15,000 Crore

PM Narendra Modi will visit Ayodhya to inaugurate the Maharishi Valmiki international airport, the Ayodhya Dham railway station and several other development projects worth Rs 15,000 crore on Saturday. His visit is about three weeks before the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla at the Ram Mandir on January 22.

Ayodhya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit holy city Ayodhya on Saturday, December 30. During his visit, he will inaugurate major projects worth Rs 15,000 crore in the city. These projects include the Ayodhya International Airport and the Ayodhya Dham Junction Railway Station. The Prime Minister will also signal the start of operations for two new Amrit Bharat trains and six new Vande Bharat trains today.

