‘He Has Always Been ANTI-RAM’: Hanumangarhi Priest On Digvijaya Singh’s Ram Lalla Idol Remark

Ayodhya: Congress veteran leader Digvijaya Singh’s fresh statement has erupted in a new controversy that has hurt the sentiments of the people ahead of the grand Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple. He stated that Ram Lalla’s idol seated in the temple does not look like a child. Reacting to the controversial remark, Hanumangarhi temple priest Mahant Raju Das stated on Friday that Singh has always been anti-Ram and found faults in everything.

#WATCH | Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh: On Congress leader Digvijaya Singh’s statement, Hanumangarhi temple priest Mahant Raju Das says, “All the idols will remain there only. Because the idol was in ‘Bal Swaroop’ (toddler form), people faced difficulty in ‘Darshan’. So the trust tried… pic.twitter.com/kx3b4ktbm3 — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2024

