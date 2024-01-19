Top Recommended Stories

‘He Has Always Been ANTI-RAM’: Hanumangarhi Priest On Digvijaya Singh’s Ram Lalla Idol Remark

Published: January 19, 2024 2:06 PM IST

By Joy Pillai | Edited by Joy Pillai

Ayodhya: Congress veteran leader Digvijaya Singh’s fresh statement has erupted in a new controversy that has hurt the sentiments of the people ahead of the grand Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple. He stated that Ram Lalla’s idol seated in the temple does not look like a child. Reacting to the controversial remark, Hanumangarhi temple priest Mahant Raju Das stated on Friday that Singh has always been anti-Ram and found faults in everything.

