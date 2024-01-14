Home

Uttar Pradesh

Meet The Man Behind Ayodhya’s Transformative Makeover; Here’s What He Has To Say

Meet The Man Behind Ayodhya’s Transformative Makeover; Here’s What He Has To Say

Ayodhya Divisional Commissioner Gaurav Dayal shared details of the holy city's ongoing makeover,

Meet The Man Behind Ayodhya’s Transformative Makeover; Here’s What He Has To Say

Ayodhya: As the date of the grand inauguration of Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir approaches on January 22, preparations are in full swing. The holy city is being given a transformative makeover to welcome devotees on this auspicious day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will lead the performance of the rituals, has started rigorous fasting and prayers as part of the ancient tradition. Amid all the preparations, Ayodhya Divisional Commissioner Gaurav Dayal shared details of the ongoing makeover of the holy city. He stated that the beautification and development work of the city was a massive challenge, and a lot of planning and hard work were put in to complete the mammoth task in such a short time. “The overall beautification and development of Ayodhya was a big challenge for us and a lot of planning and hard work went into all the work that could be accomplished in such a short time. It is majorly down to relentless and dedicated work that brought about this transformation of Ayodhya into a pristine and beautiful city in just a year and a half,” ANI quoted Dayal as saying.

Trending Now

“We are getting visitors not just from across the country but overseas ahead of the grand ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony on January 22. There is a daily influx of people to Ayodhya from across the country, as the city is being given a new-age makeover with a special focus on civic and public infrastructure. The Ayodhya of today is a far cry from what it used to be. The newly laid Dharma Path, Bhakti Path Janmabhoomi Path and the longest of the lot–the 13-km-long Ram Path–are truly magnificent,” the divisional commissioner told ANI.

You may like to read

Dayal said that the holy city is prepared to receive ‘Shri Ram Lalla’ after an exile spanning over 500 years. he stated that transformation of the city is the result of a collaborative effort involving all the stakeholders.

“Ayodhya is fully prepared to welcome Ram Lalla on January 22. The hard work and effort put in by the officials behind the scenes to give Ayodhya a majestic and marvellous makeover is commendable. What we did to the city wasn’t merely for money, as the work was linked intrinsically with our faith and sentiments. We are toiling day and night to ensure that all pending work is completed before January 22,” Dayal told ANI.

“The redevelopment of Ayodhya from scratch presented us with challenges on multiple fronts. The city used to be very quiet. There was barely any buzz or frenetic activities here as one would associate with bustling cities or townships. When I came here, I had doubts if a transformation of the city was at all possible. However, the honourable chief minister (Yogi Adityanath) had full faith in me and all the officials posted here under me. The Ayodhya that we are seeing now is the result of a collaborative effort involving all the stakeholders. With everyone pitching in with support and suggestions, the task that seemed challenging at the start was eventually made easy. We accomplished a humongous task in a very short space of time,” he added.

The country’s best and finest engineering minds were roped in for the town planning. Suggeston were also taken from prominent artists for the beautification of the holy city.

“As of today, all the corridors have been completed and the entire city looks mesmerising and all set to receive Lord Ram Lalla. Not only did we relay the roads but during the reconstruction phase, we issued facade control guidelines for the people, making them responsible stakeholders in the redevelopment of the city. We roped in the country’s best and finest engineering minds for the town planning work and also sought suggestions from prominent artists. It was by involving a cross-section of stakeholders that we managed to accomplish this challenging task,” Dayal told ANI.

Speaking on the ‘Surya Stambh’, which has been grabbing eyeballs since being installed as a prominent landmark in the redeveloped Ayodhya, Dayal said, “If you walk on the Dharma Path, you will come across the Surya Stambh, which is the heritage of Lord Ram. The people seem to have taken to this landmark in a big way, as they are often seen standing alongside the Surya Stambh and clicking pictures. We installed these landmarks across the city after consulting leading experts and artists across the country. The CM encouraged us to pursue and implement all the ideas that we presented to him. The government has been steadfast in its support for us. They trusted our vision and have been providing us with all necessary monetary support. We have also received funds from corporates under CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility). The gates welcoming visitors to the city were made through sponsorship of big business houses.”

As Lord Ram was a ‘Suryavanshi’, several ‘Surya Stambh’ have been installed on the Dharma Path in Ayodhya. Dayal stated that the team broke down big goals into small tasks to accomplish the larger goal.

“By breaking down big goals into small tasks, we managed to accomplish the larger goal of giving Ayodhya a holistic makeover. We had to raze about 3,100 buildings and raise them from the ground up. It was a big challenge. Using the facade guidelines, we got it done in a very short time. As the CM would say, if there’s will and the right intent, we could accomplish the impossible. No force can stop us. It is only because of the trust that he reposed in us that we could complete this task,” Dayal told ANI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform the rituals marking the ‘Pran Prathishta’ of Shri Ram Lalla at the grand temple on January 22.

A team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will perform the main rituals around the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony on January 22.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Ayodhya News on India.com.